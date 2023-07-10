For nearly a year, a local group has been working on putting together a clearer picture of homelessness in Casper.

Representatives of social services agencies speak of people living on the streets for a decade or more, suffering from untreated mental health problems and substance abuse disorders.

Business owners note an increase of vandalism and disorderly behavior downtown, which they say has terrorized them, their employees and customers. (While it’s impossible to know whether Casper’s homeless population is solely responsible for that trend, police say a significant portion of people being booked into the Natrona County Detention Center in recent months self-identify as homeless.)

Now, in a significant win for Casper’s Homeless Coalition, the City Council in late June gave the group its blessing to start inching toward solutions.

The road forward will likely be a convoluted one.

In previous meetings, members have often stalemated over exactly what the group’s philosophy on homelessness should be. Social workers have called for solutions that strengthen the social safety net for homeless people, while business owners say the city’s first priority should be cracking down on the homeless presence downtown.

For now, the group is trying to address both concerns at once.

City staff is interested in amending Casper municipal code and internal policies and procedures to reduce urban camping and squatting, which officials say pose a significant public health threat.

A subgroup within the coalition is working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to strengthen Casper’s relationship with the agency, with the hope that the city can secure more federal support for local homeless relief and prevention efforts.

The subgroup is trying to create a local affiliate of HUD’s Continuum of Care program, one of the main federal programs aimed at helping the homeless. Simply put, local and state-level organizations that are part of the Continuum of Care receive funding from HUD to care for people facing housing instability in their communities.

Wyoming already has one state-level Continuum of Care organization, the Wyoming Homeless Collaborative.

But several members of the Homeless Coalition have voiced concerns that Wyoming communities aren’t taking full advantage of all the support HUD has to offer. For fiscal year 2022, Wyoming received $816,329 in federal grant money for its state Continuum of Care program. In proportion to population, that was the second lowest allocation in the country — behind only Arkansas.

That’s why the subgroup’s working to create a Continuum of Care affiliate for Casper.

“It’s not just about the people that are experiencing homelessness, but it’s about the community that is being affected by the issue of homelessness,” Casper Housing Authority Executive Director Kim Summerall-Wright told city council last month. “We need that federal funding to come here to Casper.”

In a June 28 meeting, the coalition created a new subgroup to explore ways the state might be able to better support Casper as one of Wyoming’s resource hubs for social services.

“We receive folks from all over and they come to Casper because we have facilities and services that other Wyoming communities in particular do not,” City Attorney Eric Nelson said.

Sometimes people from out of town are ordered by the state to receive mental health services in Casper. The city also suspects organizations in other parts of the state habitually send homeless people to Casper to receive better care, Nelson said.

But there’s not a robust system in place to ensure those people get home afterwards.

Nelson said standing up such a system would, at least in part, require changes to Wyoming Statutes Title 25, which address involuntary behavioral health hospitalizations.

“If you’re on title and you’re in the custody of the state, then I think our position would be it’s the state’s responsibility to make sure that that individual gets home,” Nelson said.

It’s unclear whether the statehouse would have the appetite to take up amending Title 25 anytime soon, though, Nelson said. Lawmakers have unsuccessfully floated Title 25 reforms multiple times over the last several years.

“I think there’s a little bit of Title 25 burnout,” he said. “As far as folks that aren’t in custody, then it’s gonna have to be working with our nonprofits and collaborating throughout the state.”

The city’s also planning to work with Natrona County to combine some of their settlement money from opioid manufacturers and distributers to provide support for substance abuse and prevention.

That effort isn’t being spearheaded by coalition, but Nelson said it’ll still be a crucial part of addressing housing instability in the Casper area.