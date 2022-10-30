Casper City Council Ward 1

Gena Jensen

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have a degree in Organizational Leadership and will be working on my Master's this fall. I just graduated from Leadership Casper, am the Vice Chairman for the Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director of the National Historic Trails Center Foundation, A Rotarian, and participate as a community partner for the Downtown Casper Business Association & Visit Casper, I am also a CTA-Certified Tourism Ambassador, Ski Instructor at Hogadon, volunteer as a Victim Services Advocate and have volunteered my time to the Casper community for over a decade. Civic engagement is important to me and so are the people and infrastructure of Casper. I would bring into council the knowledge and skills I have learned from being hands-on in our community.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: Being asked to look into the future is hard, but IF the 5th cent (1 cent) tax doesn't pass this Nov. City Councils' "greatest challenge" will be finding or re-allocating funds to keep our amenities (Subsidies) open. My hope is this tax passes and we won't have to have this conversation at all. However, if it doesn't, I will be committed to a lot of long hours with the council trying to find a solution. I fear that still won't make everyone happy because cuts, and closures, will more than liking happen. I along with the others I'm sure, DO NOT want that to happen. Unfortunately, hard decisions will have to be made, I will be dedicated to trying my best, keeping it transparent, and then educating the community on why the decision was made.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Important to state that the current sitting Council is the one deciding the budget for 2023. Secondly, a lot of the currently adopted budget hinges on voters passing the 5th cent/1 cent tax so we together can generate 64 million over 4 years to help Casper get a "leg up" in its General funds and Enterprise Funds that support bettering infrastructure projects, providing new emergency vehicles and allows us to give to our subsidies. Prioritizing 2024, 25, and 26 budgets will depend hugely on what voters say in Nov. so right now it is hard to say what would need prioritizing. We will cross that bridge and evaluate the circumstances when the time comes.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: The disposal of wind turbines is a major environmental headache. I do not think anyone has come up with a good answer on how to make them disposable that is friendly to the environment overall, let alone a solution to deal with Wyomings turbine disposal. However, I do not think the recent art proposal is the answer for Casper's city either. The blades here in our landfill are too bad and won't even be used, for the project. Essentially, Casper will be bringing in another city/state's trash and providing the land without a revenue guarantee. I Love art and support the art community but this project specifically is not helping the City of Casper directly with wind turbine disposal. Cool idea, but not helping Casper environmentally at all.

Jai-Ayla Sutherland

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have really enjoyed my time on Council. I hope that I have demonstrated that I am a good listener and a fast learner. I enjoy challenges and have a problem-solving mentality. I care deeply that all people in our community feel they belong, are safe, and that their voice matters. My professional experience prepares me to understand the challenges and opportunities that come with policy making. I value critical thinking and constructive dialogue. I also appreciate the challenge of addressing complex priorities and budgets. I’m a mom, and parenthood certainly prepares me to understand how to navigate conflict respectfully, understand others’ perspectives, and think creatively with purpose.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: I think it is fair to say the budget, and more specifically the responsible use of taxpayer money, is an important and necessary challenge. The city is facing the same inflation issues that members of our community face. That reality affects our ability to keep up with infrastructure maintenance/development and facility needs. I think the bigger challenge is balancing that responsibility with the challenge of ensuring that Casper continues developing as a community where people love living, working and visiting.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: I think there is room to improve how the council considers and works with city staff to adopt budgets. From our recent One Cent discussions, I think the council can do more to engage with the overarching budgeting process and we should. So that is more connected to process. In terms of issue prioritization, I think our primary responsibility is to meet our current infrastructure and operational needs. I also would prioritize thinking about how we meet these needs and plan for the immediate and longer term futures. We have to think about how everyone in our community is affected by our budgeting decisions. Are we considering everyone? Are we spending responsibly for generations to come? These questions matter to me.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: I do not know the full options available for the wind turbine blades in the landfill. I know that there are important challenges to consider when it comes to the possibility of taking them out of the landfill and so we need to weigh those options with the reality that there are other retired blades that still need purpose or to be put somewhere. I would like to learn more about proposals for those specific blades. More generally, I think we should always consider if there are more efficient, responsible, and environmentally friendly ways to repurpose materials, including retired windmill blades. I like that our community is engaged on this issue, and I would really enjoy continuing to think about what we can do with them.