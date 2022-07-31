Casper City Council Ward 1

Gena Jensen

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: No response.

John M. Minchow

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have worked for Rocky Mountain Power for over 50 years. We set budgets and try to adhere to them. I have led crews in many areas at the plant and have worked well with the union.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: Working on and repairing the infrastructure of the city by setting priorities and budgeting the money to repair them.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Infrastructure, first responders and employees. The streets in Casper are in need of repairs. First responders need to keep equipment updated to do their jobs properly. We have good people working for the city and we need to retain them.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: Until a economical recycle process is available, leave them there. I would not take any more in the future.

Dennis Rollins

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I owned a small business here for 17 years. I currently sit on the Board of Education of Mt. Hope Lutheran School. I am past president of Stage III Community Theatre, as well as past vice president of the Wyoming State Auto Racing Asssociation. For 2 1/2 years, I operated the public access channel for the City of Casper. During my tenure, I created programming highlighting city programs and services. I feel my wide range of experiences in Casper over the past 34 years give me a unique layman's perspective of our community.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: My campaign slogan is "We are all neighbors." As divisions and violence continue to grow across our country, I want to make sure our citizens feel safe and their needs are addressed. I want our first responders to have the necessary resources available to do their job to the best of their ability. I want to address the problem of food deserts within our community. Especially with the rising cost of fuel, we need to make sure our citizens have access to neighborhood food availability.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Needs of the first responders must be met, as well as addressing infrastructure, as it affects all of our constituents. I believe an open and transparent government is essential. Therefore, before prioritizing monies, we need to get input from the public as to what they feel the needs are. With inflation at a record level, we need to look at ways to curb it without raising rates or cutting essential services.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: I have not looked at the proposals as of yet, so do not feel qualified to address the issue. However, I am intrigued by Chris Navarro's proposal to create a "wind-henge" using old blades. Creative thinking like this can help to promote long-term solutions to our issue of non-biodegradable products going to our landfills.

Jai-Ayla Sutherland (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have really enjoyed my time on council. I hope that I have demonstrated that I am a good listener and a fast learner. I enjoy challenges and have a problem-solving mentality. I care deeply that all people in our community feel they belong, are safe and that their voice matters. My professional experience prepares me to understand the challenges and opportunities that come with policy-making. I value critical thinking and constructive dialogue. I also appreciate the challenge of addressing complex priorities and budgets. I’m a mom, and parenthood certainly prepares me to understand how to navigate conflict respectfully, understand others’ perspectives and think creatively with purpose.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: I think it is fair to say the budget, and more specifically the responsible use of taxpayer money, is an important and necessary challenge. The city is facing the same inflation issues that members of our community face. That reality affects our ability to keep up with infrastructure maintenance/development and facility needs. I think the bigger challenge is balancing that responsibility with the challenge of ensuring that Casper continues developing as a community where people love living, working and visiting.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: I think there is room to improve how the council considers and works with city staff to adopt budgets. From our recent 1-cent discussions, I think the council can do more to engage with the overarching budgeting process and we should. So that is more connected to process. In terms of issue prioritization, I think our primary responsibility is to meet our current infrastructure and operational needs. I also would prioritize thinking about how we meet these needs and plan for the immediate and longer-term futures. We have to think about how everyone in our community is affected by our budgeting decisions. Are we considering everyone? Are we spending responsibly for generations to come? These questions matter to me.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: I do not know the full options available for the wind turbine blades in the landfill. I know that there are important challenges to consider when it comes to the possibility of taking them out of the landfill, and so we need to weigh those options with the reality that there are other retired blades that still need purpose or to be put somewhere. I would like to learn more about proposals for those specific blades. More generally, I think we should always consider if there are more efficient, responsible and environmentally friendly ways to repurpose materials, including retired windmill blades. I like that our community is engaged on this issue, and I would really enjoy continuing to think about what we can do with them.

Travis Van Hecke, None



Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: No response.