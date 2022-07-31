Casper City Council Ward 2

Michael Bond

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: For years, I have served on boards of directors of nonprofit organizations (Child Development Center, Self Help Center, Nicolaysen Museum), in leadership positions in professional organizations and in my role as a school administrator. During this time, I gained experience developing budgets, making tough budget decisions, human resources and employment decisions, determining rules and by-laws, delegating committee responsibilities, providing direction to the chief executive officer, and listening to staff and community input. After years of service to nonprofit organizations and service as a school administrator, I am qualified to serve on the city council. Local control and freedom from undue state and federal influence are key.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: City government plays a role in the lives of residents and responsible decision-making about spending resources, especially during declining revenue, is critical. The council must insure the city maintains quality services for citizens, particularly in the areas of law enforcement, fire protection, water supply, sewage treatment, street maintenance and waste disposal. Casper is a uniquely remarkable place to live, raise a family and work. The quality of our lives is due in part to the many features provided by the city (e.g. David Street Station, pools, ice arena, ski areas, Recreation Center, etc.). Finally, city government must collaborate effectively and positively with community partners, citizens and other government agencies.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: The success of an organization hinges largely on the fiscal and budgetary decisions of its governing body. Governing bodies must insure that streams of funding are sufficient to meet the needs. It is critical that responsible and sometimes tough decisions are made by the governing body, to remain within the adopted budget and available resources to avoid overspending and/or diminished services to residents. The city council must ensure Casper is a business-friendly place with efficient and effective processes to support businesses (e.g., licensing, inspections, etc.). In addition, it is important for the city council to foster relationships with municipalities and organizations that advocate for municipalities in the state.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: I believe the best future for retired wind turbine blades is to recycle, reuse or repurpose them in the most cost-effective and efficient way possible. By partnering with energy industries who use the blades and manufacturers, I believe a sustainable business model can be created to deal with them. Recently, I have learned about research from which some promising ideas are coming forward including: transforming them into power poles, crushing the blades to reinforce concrete (this is already being done on some scale), heating the blades to recover fiber glass for building material and/or auto parts and, finally, adjusting the chemical make-up of the materials to make them easier to recycle.

Dan Elston

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: My working for the city of Casper as the building official for the last six years and as an inspector for five years prior to that allows me to have the knowledge of the international codes and city ordinances that are used for all construction, permitting and licensing. In this position I have had the opportunity to address city council on numerous occasions, including creating city ordinances pertaining to housing and construction.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: Not being on city council at this time, I cannot determine what the greatest challenges are. I would assume the fiscal responsibility to maintain the annual budget while providing services for the city such as streets, water, sewer, bale fill and numerous other requirements that a city provides for its citizens.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: The priorities would need to be identified as a whole by all council members. City staff would have input in what the greatest needs are at the time. This would have to be taken into consideration when prioritizing the budget. In other words, my priorities would be based upon the greatest needs of the city and the funds available to accomplish those needs.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: If the materials of the blades is recyclable, then that would be the best option. If not, they should be crushed to the smallest particles possible to take up the least amount of room in our bale fill as possible.

Nikki Green

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have worked management positions in a variety of different fields (everything from a day spa to construction to lending to advertising, RVs and restaurants). I have started and failed at several businesses. I am currently the co-owner of a successful business that will be celebrating its fifth anniversary this fall. In addition to forging my way in the business world, I have made it a priority to give back to the community I live in, particularly in respect to the disability community by serving on several boards (Special Olympics, APSE, WCSP, and CCPD). Finally, I have done all this while raising three children, one of which has has a disability and maintaining a 21-year marriage.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: There are several challenges that the city of Casper will continue to face during the upcoming year. Inflation, supply chain issues and lack of qualified employees. The City received a significant amount of one-time funds in the form of ARPA and CARES funding during the pandemic. These funds seem like a windfall but will not support spending for the long-term. The funds have been allocated with care but need to be monitored to ensure that the projects that they have been earmarked for are still affordable or can be trimmed to cover for the costs of goods. The council should continue to pursue grants and sponsorship opportunities.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Infrastructure is the single most important aspect of any budget. Improving the livability of an area directly benefits the people who live in that community. Improved road conditions, transportation services, water treatment and access to broadband services serve as critical factors for an individual’s health, career and education. It is estimated that 11% (6,600) of Casper’s workforce is related to infrastructure (https://www.brookings.edu/opinions/why-infrastructure-matters-rotten-roads-bum-economy/). Most of these jobs have low barriers to entry, meaning that advanced degrees or years of experience are not needed to be successful in these positions.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: On researching this question, there are some unique ideas and methods available and in testing to dispose of these giant fiberglass blades. The goal should be to keep them out of the landfill (where they could potentially live for infinity) and to find another purpose for them. Currently, depositing them in the dump is the cheapest and safest method of disposal (much to my chagrin). Currently, the city of Casper receives approximately $675k to “hold” the blades. Another concern is that of ownership. Who owns the blades after disposal? These two things need to be considered in conjunction with any proposals or action taken.

Eric D. Paulson

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: First and foremost, I was raised by a Reaganite who passionately believed that politics are taught around the dinner table. I have been discussing free market, the Constitution, and bipartisan politics since I was young enough to not have a highchair at the dinner table. I am also a philanthropist and volunteer with several organizations in our city, such as Meals on Wheels and Big Brother of Wyoming. I am also a grassroots political activist with experience organizing local events for our community, such as last year’s food drive for the freedom convoy and a "support your local law enforcement rally." I operate a local group that focuses on providing survival skills. We have an upcoming event in August hosted by Backcountry

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: Regarding the stewardship of our communities' tax dollars, I can only attest to my own personal business savvy. I managed a dental office for over 12 years working with many different vendors, handling supplies, insurance, labor, accounting and the many other minute details that are involved in running a medical office. The United States is headed into another depression, much like that of the late 1920s. Our country is facing huge increases in food and gas prices. One effective way to reduce inflation is to have our city tighten its belt and stop excessive spending. It is time our city starts leading the charge to manage this inflation.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Priority should be placed on services that help the community as a whole. To many, specialized interest groups receive funding with little to no people in the community seeing the benefit of providing those tax dollars.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: We need some ingenious individuals to find a use for these turbine blades. I personally would like to start a program in our local schools to have our students brainstorm ways to make use of these turbine blades.