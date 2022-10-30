Casper City Council Ward 2

Michael Bond

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: For years, I have served on boards of directors of non-profit organizations (Child Development Center, Self Help Center, Nicolaysen Museum), in leadership positions in professional organizations and in my role as a school administrator. During this time, I gained experience developing budgets, making tough budget decisions, human resources and employment decisions, determining rules and by-laws, delegating committee responsibilities, providing direction to the chief executive officer, and listening to staff and community input. After years of service to non-profit organizations and service as a school administrator I am qualified to serve on the city council. Local control and freedom from undue state and federal influence are key.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: City government plays a role in the lives of residents and responsible decision-making about spending resources, especially during declining revenue, is critical. The council must insure the city maintains quality services for citizens particularly in the areas of law enforcement, fire protection, water supply, sewage treatment, street maintenance, and waste disposal. Casper is a uniquely remarkable place to live, raise a family, and work. The quality of our lives is due in part to the many features provided by the city (e.g. David Street Station, pools, ice arena, ski areas, Rec. Center, etc.). Finally, city government must collaborate effectively and positively with community partners, citizens and other government agencies.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: The success of an organization hinges largely on the fiscal and budgetary decisions of its governing body. Governing bodies must insure that streams of funding are sufficient to meet the needs. It is critical that responsible and sometimes tough decisions are made by the governing body, to remain within the adopted budget and available resources to avoid overspending and/or diminished services to residents. The city council must ensure Casper is a business-friendly place with efficient and effective processes to support businesses (e.g., licensing, inspections, etc.). In addition, it is important for the city council to foster relationships with municipalities and organizations that advocate for municipalities in the state.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: I believe the best future for retired wind turbine blades is to recycle, reuse, or repurpose them in the most cost effective and efficient way possible. By partnering with energy industries who use the blades and manufacturers, I believe a sustainable business model can be created to deal with them. Recently, I have learned about research from which some promising ideas are coming forward including: transforming them into power poles, crushing the blades to reinforce concrete (this is already being done on some scale), heating the blades to recover fiber glass for building material and/or auto parts, and finally adjusting the chemical make-up of the materials to make them easier to recycle.

Eric D Paulson

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: First and foremost, I was raised by a Reaganite who passionately believed that politics is taught around the dinner table. I have been discussing free market, the constitution, and bi-partisan politics since I was young enough to not have a highchair at the dinner table. I am also a philanthropist and volunteer with several organizations in our city such as Meals on Wheels and Big Brother of Wyoming. I am also a grassroots political activist with experience organizing local events for our community such as last year’s food drive for the freedom convoy and a "Support your local law enforcement rally" that I organized. I operate a local group that focuses on providing survival skills. We have an upcoming event in August hosted by Backcountry.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: Regarding the stewardship of our communities' tax dollars, I can only attest to my own personal business savvy. I managed a dental office for over 12 years working with many different vendors, handling supplies, insurance, labor, accounting, and the many other minute details that are involved in running a medical office. The United States is headed into another depression, much like that of the late 1920's. Our country is facing huge increases in food and gas prices. One effective way to reduce inflation is to have our city tighten its belt and stop excessive spending. It is time our city starts leading the charge to manage this inflation.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Priority should be placed on services that help the community as a whole. To many specialized interest groups receive funding with little to no people in the community see the benefit of providing those tax dollars.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: We need some ingenuitive individuals to find a use for these turbine blades. I personally would like to start a program in our local schools to have our students brainstorm ways to make use of these turbine blades.