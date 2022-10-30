Casper City Council Ward 3

Brandy Haskins

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: My job is in finances. I am very organized in balancing my personal budget. I am a fundraiser. I have helped several business to gain financial success through my budgeting and financial planning, and I want to use my skills to help the Casper City Council to do the same.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: The days of big oil money are dwindling. We now have to budget, and we have to plan for major expenses. Should the 5th cent tax not continue, it will be worse. I am very experienced in planning for tough times, and I will help the council determine our needs vs our wants.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: This is an issue I think needs addressed. Our streets should not be paid for by an optional cent fund. I feel the basic needs of streets, sewer, and safety need to be prioritized over fun money. I believe we should think of the optional 1 cent as that. For fun, or special expenses.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: While the world looks for ways to dispose of the blades in a more efficient way, we are being paid well to "store" them. My hope is that the brightest of the bright will find a way to reuse the blades, and we will be able to take all the blades we have buried, and perhaps, that choice we made will be beneficial to our state. Even better if our waste techs can find that way to do it!!

Trevor Mahlum

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: As a professional educator I have worked with elected boards all my professional life. As a staff member of organizations these boards oversee, I understand the need for elected boards to focus on strategic decisions while supporting staff in the operational. The relationship between city council and city staff is similar.

I am a professional educator with about 25 years’ experience teaching and leading (administration) in K-12 and higher education in Casper. My training includes a bachelor’s degree in social science education, masters in instructional technology and adult education, and a doctorate in educational leadership.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: Budget will always be a challenge.

I am committed to continuing careful Council review and oversight of the city budget

Continued high quality of life concerns for our residents should always be top of Council's list of priorities.

I feel that the best way council can continue to improve Casper is to focus on quality-of-life issues. Making Casper a place people want to live, return to, or move to for the first time, is the best way to secure the city’s future.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Quality of life issues matter. Safety, quality infrastructure, and access to recreation are the elements of strong quality of life in a community. I believe working to make these elements strong in budget planning will do the most to make our city better.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: Anytime responsible reuse can be achieved for this type of industrial material our system will be stronger. I support the idea of repurposing a few blades in an art installation in the City, but do not believe we have a plan for large scale reuse of the majority of the blades in need of replacement.

Ray Pacheco

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have served on the council for 7 plus years for two terms. I have learned a great deal while being on council. In that time I have a greater understanding of the time, research, dedication and commitment needed to be a part of the council. Balancing this while working full-time is not always easy, but finding the right way to accomplish all that needs to get done is doable. As a seasoned council member I will bring stability, pragmatism, and level headed decision making. There are many complex policies and issues that come with being on council. I believe I have the experience and leadership to help with making the tough decisions to make Casper a better place for everyone.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: Certainly in the coming year there are many issues affecting the city. We are facing an aging infrastructure, which include our city buildings, streets and water and sewer systems. This will be a challenge for us to get a handle on. It will require us to make sure we are spending our money wisely and making these our top priorities fiscally. Obviously we have had some difficult economic times over those 7 years, but we have to work together (city staff, council), to make sure we are doing what is right for the city while maintaining our fiduciary responsibilities to the taxpayers of the city of Casper and maintaining a balanced budget and meeting the needs of its citizens. This includes tough conversations, and open dialogue.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: We will need to prioritize the following items when we focus on the city budget. 1. Streets. 2. Aging City buildings. 3. Water and Sewer 4. Fire and Police. While these are only a few of the many things we must prioritize when being mindful of the city budget these will be the top areas we will need to focus on in the coming years. They are critical to the function of the city and we must focus our attention on how we will fund these.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: While I have heard proposals about wind turbines, I am not overly concerned about this issue. We have more pending issues we as a city must deal with. Like balancing our budget, making sure our streets are taken care of and improved. Also we need to pay attention to our aging buildings, and securing solid city wages for our staff. I am certainly open to more proposals, however my focus in the coming year if reelected will be to help with the issues that are directly affecting the citizens of Casper.

Woody Warren

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have 20+ years of Retail Management experience e which brings financial accountability and people leadership. I believe in “servant leadership”, and have had a proven track record of listening to people (both customers and employees), and doing my best to implement change and requests.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: The biggest challenge I see is in financial accountability and transparency. There are some on council that are heading in this direction, but from what I see, most haven’t. It is going to take a lot of time and effort into “digging into the weeds” of the budget to account for where every penny of the taxpayers money is being spent, and to ensure that it is being spent on what the constituency wants.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: You will always have to prioritize the big 4 first, Police, Fire, water and infrastructure will be the priority. Subsidies will more than likely have to take a backseat, to ensure that we have the basic building blocks to make our community great.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: We need to strongly consider all possibilities when it comes to those. I believe in the support of the

”Wind-henge” art that was proposed, because that would be a destination for many tourists. Although against government subsidies, I truly believe that we could look for outside help to try and get it funded.