Casper City Council Ward 3

Ryan Amadio

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: No response.

Brandy Haskins

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: My job is in finances. I am very organized in balancing my personal budget. I am a fundraiser. I have helped several business to gain financial success through my budgeting and financial planning, and I want to use my skills to help the Casper City Council to do the same.

Q: How will your service on the board of County Commissioners improve life for Natrona County residents?

A: The days of big oil money are dwindling. We now have to budget, and we have to plan for major expenses. Should the 5th-cent tax not continue, it will be worse. I am very experienced in planning for tough times, and I will help the council determine our needs vs. our wants.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: This is an issue I think needs addressed. Our streets should not be paid for by an optional cent fund. I feel the basic needs of streets, sewer and safety need to be prioritized over fun money. I believe we should think of the optional 1-cent as that. For fun or special expenses.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: While the world looks for ways to dispose of the blades in a more efficient way, we are being paid well to "store" them. My hope is that the brightest of the bright will find a way to reuse the blades, and we will be able to take all the blades we have buried, and perhaps, that choice we made will be beneficial to our state. Even better if our waste techs can find that way to do it.

Trevor Mahlum

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: As a professional educator, I have worked with elected boards all my professional life. As a staff member of organizations these boards oversee, I understand the need for elected boards to focus on strategic decisions while supporting staff in the operational. The relationship between city council and city staff is similar. I am a professional educator with about 25 years of experience teaching and leading (administration) in K-12 and higher education in Casper. My training includes a bachelor’s degree in social science education, masters in instructional technology and adult education, and doctorate in educational leadership.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: Budgets will always be a challenge. I am committed to continuing careful council review and oversight of the city budget. Continued high quality-of-life concerns for our residents should always be top of council's list of priorities. I feel that the best way council can continue to improve Casper is to focus on quality-of-life issues. Making Casper a place people want to live, return to or move to for the first time is the best way to secure the city’s future.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: Quality-of-life issues matter. Safety, quality infrastructure and access to recreation are the elements of strong quality-of-life in a community. I believe working to make these elements strong in budget planning will do the most to make our city better.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: Anytime responsible reuse can be achieved for this type of industrial material, our system will be stronger. I support the idea of repurposing a few blades in an art installation in the City, but do not believe we have a plan for large scale reuse of the majority of the blades in need of replacement.

Ray Pacheco (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: No response.

Woody Warren

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenges the Casper City Council will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the City of Casper, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Q: The Casper City Council has heard a few proposals concerning retired wind turbines. What do you believe the best future is for the retired wind turbine blades currently in the Casper Regional Landfill?

A: No response.