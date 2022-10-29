Casper College Board of Trustees

Dave Applegate

Q: What are your qualifications for this position?

A: no response

Q: What policies would you believe need to be implemented at Casper College?

A: no response

Q: What are the greatest strengths of Casper College? Its biggest weakness?

A: no response

Q: Do you think the college administration needs to take any additional steps to increase transparency in its actions besides those it already takes?

A: no response

Brad Cundy

A: no response

A: no response

A: no response

A: no response

Kathy Dolan

Q: What are your qualifications for this position?

A: I am currently the Casper College board treasurer and have served as chair, vice- chair and secretary. I also serve on the Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES), which consists of 4 college trustees and 4 NCSD trustees. I currently serve on the governing board of the Wyoming Associationof Community College Trustees (WACCT), which facilitates collaboration with our other 7 community college boards and leadership around advocacy issues.

Q: What policies would you believe need to be implemented at Casper College?

A: The college board is an oversight board. Policies must adapt and comply to changing rules and regulations from the federal or state government. Other policy changes brought by college leadership are discussed, modified, approved or deleted by the board.The board may initiate or delete a policy, typically informed by an external or environmental factor necessitating a change.

Q: What are the greatest strengths of Casper College? Its biggest weakness?

A: Our students are #1 because they are always challenging the college to provide them "excellence " in the education and services they need to fulfill their goals and "dreams". The college's reputation for excellence is due to our outstanding staff and faculty, who go the extra mile for our students. The community has consistently provided support on many levels which helps deliver an exceptional college experience.

Its biggest weakness? I would substitute the word need. Appropriate funding to recruit and retain excellent faculty and staff is a priority need in the current environment.

Q: Do you think the college administration needs to take any additional steps to increase transparency in its actions besides those it already takes?

A: I do not. The college is a public institution and abides accordingly.

Tim Kugler

A: no response

A: no response

A: no response

A: no response

Todd Milliken

A: no response

A: no response

A: no response

A: no response

Ann Ruble

A: no response

A: no response

A: no response

A: no response