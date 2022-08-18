Casper College volleyball opens season against four teams ranked in preseason top 25

The Casper College volleyball team will definitely be challenged this season. The Thunderbirds, who open the 2022 season this weekend at the River Classic Tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa, are scheduled to face nine teams ranked in the National Junior College Athletics Association preseason top 25.

Two of those games will be Friday when the T-Birds play No. 19 Indian Hills Community College and No. 12 Jefferson College. The going gets even tougher Saturday when they take on No. 3 Missouri State-West Plains and preseason No. 1 Iowa Western Community College.

Also on the slate this season are No. 9 Central Wyoming College, the defending Region IX champs; No. 10 Northeastern Junior College; No. 11 Salt Lake Community College; No. 14 Utah State-Eastern; and No. 18 Western Nebraska Community College.

The majority of those games will be in tournament play, although Central Wyoming, Northeastern JC and Western Nebraska CC will come to Casper as part of the Region IX regular-season schedule.

The T-Birds return seven sophomores from last year's team that finished 13-19 overall and 4-9 in conference play. Two returning starters -- middle blocker Miilena Franzini and outside hitter Raelee Samio -- are expected to lead the offensive attack while libero Quinci Mooren (Natrona County) should anchor the back line.

Other returners include right-side hitters Taylor Larsen (Sheridan) and Tyla Reese Mane, setter Taryn Holt (Evanston) and outside hitter Hailey Lattin.

The T-Birds' first home game is Aug. 30 against Western Nebraska CC.