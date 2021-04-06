Casper College women's basketball coach Gunnare is Region IX Coach of the Year

To no one’s surprise, the Casper College women’s basketball team dominated the Region IX North sub-region end-of-season honors announced Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds (20-0) ended the regular season ranked No. 3 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Top 25, tying the 2011-12 team as the highest-ever ranking for the program.

Dwight Gunnare, who is in his 13th year leading the T-Birds, was selected the Region IX Coach of the Year. Gunnare has compiled a record of 338-80 (.809 winning percentage) at Casper College and earlier this season became the program’s all-time winningest coach. He surpassed Gary Becker, who was 328-104 from 1989-2003.

Under Gunnare, the T-Birds have won four Region IX championships (2010-11, 2018, 2020). The 2010 team finished fourth at the national tournament.

Gunnare wasn’t the only T-Bird recognized for his contributions this season as sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri, Kobe King-Hawea and Kammie Ragsdale were selected to the all-Region IX North team and freshman Jonseana Vaz was an all-defensive selection.