Casper's Napier earns Eagle Scout rank

Mason Pennington Napier, son of Carter and Randi Napier, earned the rank of Eagle Scout by the Boy Scouts of America at a Court of Honor held on May 8, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Casper.

Napier is a member of Troop 735 in Casper.

For his Eagle Scout project, Napier marked and mapped trees along the North Platte River and trained people on how to wrap trees to protect them from animals. He worked in collaboration with the city of Casper. His project was completed in the fall of 2019.

Napier is a junior at Natrona County High School. He has participated in football, track, jazz and marching bands, and speech and debate.

Napier joins his older brother, Dallon Carter Napier, in earning the Eagle Scout rank. The elder Napier was awarded Eagle Scout on April 26, 2015, at the Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Gillette. For his project, he raised money for a pinewood derby track, built the track and constructed a box to store it.

Dallon Napier, who graduated from Campbell County High School, is now studying dentistry at Utah Valley University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0