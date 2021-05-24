CATRA
Anthony Bouchard says he went public with the information after learning that people were investigating the relationship in opposition to his candidacy against Rep. Liz Cheney.
The student was internally decapitated, and her head was held on to her body by just the stem of her brain.
Sydney Thorvaldson had a career unlike any other in Wyoming high school sports. Four state cross country championships. Eight indoor track state championships. Three indoor track state records. Three outdoor track class records. National champion.
Wyoming's health director and chief information officer have resigned after a data leak involving the personal information of tens of thousands of people who were tested for the coronavirus.
“I'm the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Wyoming because I want to get stuff done," said Robyn Belinskey, the seventh candidate to announce they will challenge Rep. Liz Cheney. "I’m tired of listening to people complain.”
Since early April, no more than three deaths have been reported in a week.
Stephen James Stewart, 75, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The highway patrol says it is investigating speed and alcohol use as possible contributing factors to the crash.
Joshua Remillong pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse for incidents in which court documents state he kneed, punched, hit and inflicted mental injury on children in his care.
Effective immediately, indoor events in Wyoming of more than 500 people do not have to be held at a maximum of 50% of the venue's capacity.