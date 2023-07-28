Nonviolent felons can now regain the right to own and use guns, serve on a jury and hold public office in the state, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced.

"Even if your convictions are from out of state, you can apply to have your rights restored in Wyoming," Stephanie Kiger, spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Corrections told the Star-Tribune.

As of July 1, 3,708 people with nonviolent criminal pasts have regained the right to vote, according to the department's website. Now, those people, and others, can obtain the remaining civil rights too.

Individuals released prior to July 1, and who meet the qualifications, must submit an application to be considered. Those discharged after that date do not have to apply, as "they will basically be evaluated automatically," Kiger said.

Some examples of disqualifying convictions include murder, manslaughter, aircraft hijacking and kidnapping, Kiger said.

First-time, nonviolent offenders were already eligible to have their right to vote restored if they completed a sentence or probation, said Kiger. It happens immediately in Wyoming.

With this new law, individuals have the opportunity to have the remaining rights restored five years after the completion of a sentence or probation.

The only caveat is that nonviolent felons must remain essentially "conviction-free" for five years, Kiger said. If a disqualifying offense is committed during those five years, the individual will lose the right to vote, and the remaining rights become "null and void."

There isn't a one-size fits all, Kiger said. For example, an individual might be able to accumulate a couple misdemeanors during the five-year waiting period and still be able to regain those additional rights.

If a person is unsure whether they are eligible, he or she should apply anyways. There is also a process to appeal a denial.

"It doesn't hurt to apply," said Kiger. "It is a new process, and we are learning and working through the kinks."

The Wyoming Department of Corrections is "not giving the rights back," said Kiger. They are issuing a certification, which is sent to agencies such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Then, those agencies regrant whatever civil rights they oversee.

Kiger declined to comment on whether this a positive or negative step for the state's justice system, but director Dan Shannon fully supported the bill before it became law earlier this year.

Those interested in the restoration of civil rights can find applications and information at https://corrections.wyo.gov/ restoration-of-rights.

