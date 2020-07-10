Chapman: How police and prisons blocked Black progress

The main cause was increasingly punitive sentencing policies. Someone arrested for car theft or drug possession in 2000 was three times more likely to go to prison than someone arrested on the same charge in 1985. Not only that, but sentences for just about every type of crime grew longer over this period.

The shift has been especially detrimental to African Americans. Serving prison time makes it harder to get a job, because employers tend to avoid former inmates and because former inmates lose valuable years of work experience. Some states bar convicted felons from licensed occupations.

In a 2014 paper, University of Chicago economist Derek Neal and Cornell University economist Armin Rick found that “Black men likely now face worse labor market prospects relative to white men than they faced when policy shifts in the late 1970s and early 1980s ignited the prison boom.” In that crucial respect, Black men today are no better off, compared with white men, than they were 40 years ago.

The usual response of many conservatives who harp on “Black-on-Black crime” is that African Americans have no one but themselves to blame for their high rates of incarceration. But that’s not exactly true. Inequities in law enforcement and policing play a big role.