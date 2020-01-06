Chapman: Klobuchar offers a return to normalcy

In that case, Democratic voters would do well to take a long look at Amy Klobuchar, whose restrained policies and unflappable manner are dull only in the best sense of the word. The qualities that make it hard for her to stand out in a crowded debate might endear her to anyone suffering from a four-year spell of jangled nerves.

Klobuchar is in her third term as a senator, and as Democratic members go, she leans toward the center. The website GovTrack reported that in 2018, 33 of the 47 Democratic senators were more liberal than she is.

She favors expansion of health insurance coverage but opposes “Medicare for All.” She has proposed to make community college tuition-free but says bluntly, “I am not for free four-year college for all.”

Klobuchar is a former county prosecutor who had the support of the police union but also won praise from the Innocence Project for pushing to videotape interrogations and reform eyewitness identification procedures. Her views on military action abroad — for leaving Afghanistan, but also for creating a no-fly zone in Syria — are down the middle.

In her 2018 race, she carried 42 counties that had gone for Trump. She’s well-positioned to appeal to the 35 percent of Americans who call themselves moderates.