Chapman: On foreign policy, Bernie Sanders shines

Bernie Sanders is a strident ideologue with immovable convictions that defy conventional Democratic thinking and haven’t changed in more than half a century. When it comes to foreign policy, however, he may be exactly what we need.

I am no fan of Sanders’ domestic policy agenda, which shows an undue faith in the wisdom and competence of the federal government to reshape our economic lives. But his approach to international affairs indicates a humility and restraint that has long been absent from the halls of power.

Foreign policy is probably the most important consideration in choosing a president because it is the realm in which he or she exercises the greatest control. Though Sanders may champion “Medicare for All” and punitive wealth taxes, he can’t bring them about without persuading Congress — which is unlikely. If he decides to withdraw from Afghanistan or reenter the Iran nuclear deal, by contrast, no one will stop him.

Nevertheless, the Democratic contenders have spent little time discussing America’s proper role in the world, and the people they’re appealing to don’t care. A September FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll of Democratic voters asked them to name the issues they regard as most important, and foreign policy came in 15th on the list.