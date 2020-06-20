Chapman: The Texas Rangers have a nasty history. Why does the baseball team keep the name?

But the baseball club still carries the name of an agency that struck terror in many nonwhites.

This is not, it turns out, a new issue. Domingo Garcia, a former Dallas city council member who is national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, recalls that when the Washington Senators baseball franchise moved to Arlington after the 1971 season, the organization held demonstrations to protest naming the team after the Rangers. “We’ve been the victims of Texas Ranger violence since the 1800s,” he told me.

Benjamin Johnson, a Texan and history professor at Loyola University Chicago, acknowledges that the Rangers no longer murder people or block integration. “But for most of their nearly 200 years of existence, they have been an instrument of white supremacy in Texas,” he says.

In light of all this, the name, like the Confederate names on Army bases, deserves to be relegated to the garbage dump of history. It’s an undeserved tribute that reflects a widespread ignorance, at best, of the Rangers’ malignant past.

It may be argued that the team name honors the current agency, not the worst elements of its history. But without the history and the legends, the franchise would not have adopted the name. No one would name a major league team “The Police” or “The Highway Patrol.”