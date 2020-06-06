Chapman: The wave of protests is a reaction to Trump

The list of places where citizens have turned out to protest the killing of George Floyd is long and varied. Not just Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and other big cities, but cities whose names are unfamiliar to most people.

Galesburg, Illinois. Opelika, Alabama. Keene, New York. Sandusky, Ohio. Abilene, Texas. Fontana, California. Grand Island, Nebraska. More than 350 cities are known to have had protests, in one of the biggest, broadest expressions of public discontent in American history.

It came as a surprise. Americans have seen black people needlessly killed by police on video before, all too many times. It’s no revelation that cops sometimes resort to deadly force without justification. What makes this moment so different?

The excruciating footage of Floyd having the life squeezed out of him obviously had a galvanizing effect — outraging even the president of the notoriously hard-line Chicago police union. Nothing could have more vividly dramatized what black people fear from cops.

For African Americans, though, there has been a feeling of being under constant siege since Jan. 20, 2017. The first black president, who roused such hopes of racial progress, turned the White House over to someone who has never been shy about his bigotry or his soft spot for bigots.