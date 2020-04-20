Chapman: Trump's oil deal is bad for Americans

Any method that would help motorists fill their tanks has always been attractive to politicians. During the 2008 presidential primaries, with prices rising, both John McCain and Hillary Clinton proposed to suspend federal gas taxes from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Trump, by contrast, is overtly placing the needs of one industry above the interests of the average person. And no, he won't be saving lots of jobs. Oil and gas extraction accounts for only about 145,000 jobs in the United States — far fewer than the economy was adding every month until recently.

The recent slump in oil prices signaled that something resembling a normal market was setting prices, a departure from the artificially high prices set by OPEC and its co-conspirators. That's a good thing. But Trump wants to restore the power of that foreign cartel.

Last year, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a member of the House GOP leadership team, introduced a resolution opposing a carbon tax — which is the most cost-effective and least disruptive way to deal with the problem of global warming.

He argued it would "mean that families and consumers will pay more for essentials," "fall hardest on the poor, the elderly and those on fixed incomes" and "increase the cost of every good manufactured in the United States."