Chapman: Will John Roberts be the savior of abortion rights?

On Monday, Roberts highlighted the importance of following the court’s past decisions, under the doctrine of stare decisis (“to stand by things decided”). “Respect for precedent ‘promotes the evenhanded, predictable, and consistent development of legal principles, fosters reliance on judicial decisions, and contributes to the actual and perceived integrity of the judicial process,’” he wrote, quoting from a 1991 decision.

Justices are often fickle with precedents, using them when convenient and disregarding them when not. Roberts has been willing to overturn rulings in some major cases. Most notable was the Citizens United decision, which said corporations, labor unions and other independent groups can spend as much as they want in political campaigns. But in that case, the law he voted to overturn presented genuine conflicts with established constitutional rights.

The chief justice might conclude that despite his dim view of the court’s abortion rights decisions, he is obligated to follow them. One reason is that the constitutional right enshrined in Roe v. Wade is now nearly half a century old. Two generations of women have grown up taking for granted that they may decide whether to carry a pregnancy to term.