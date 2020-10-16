Chase Owen Galley: Hold onto energy industries until there is another viable option

CE: What do you dream of doing for work?

CG: My ideal job would be where I could take photos and write, but be able to hunt a lot more. Hunting is a huge deal in my life. I almost love it too much, to a fault.

CE: What do you think the state needs to do given demand for coal nationwide is declining?

CG: I think that we need to have some coal until we know there is another viable option to go to, because right now I don't see anything else coming to Wyoming that is going to be able to (replace) coal, oil or gas. So I think we need to hold onto them until there is another viable option for the state.

Even if it's something like manufacturing guns, or an industry like that where there is going to be jobs available. Right now, I think if the oil, gas and then coal (industries) left, so would a lot of our population. It would just be gone, because there wouldn't be hardly any jobs. I do know a lot of people in oil who have just been laid off or are currently out of work because of COVID. They are still living here, but are kind of waiting for (oil or gas) to pick back up or actively looking for a different job.