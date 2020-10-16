Chase Owen Galley: Hold onto energy industries until there is another viable option

Chase Owen Galley has tried a bit of everything. The 21-year-old from Rock Springs has worked down in trona mines, out in the oil fields and in a hydraulic shop. But he doesn't necessarily see a future for himself in energy or mineral industries long-term. The Star-Tribune interviewed Chase to learn what he thinks the state should do to help communities in southwest Wyoming.
This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
Camille Erickson: When was the first time that you learned Wyoming was this big hub for oil, natural gas, coal and trona mining?
Chase Galley: I think pretty early on, probably when I was 7 or 8 years old, because my grandpa worked at Jim Bridger power plant. He retired before I was born. When I was in elementary school, my dad left the railroads and started working at one of the trona mines. So it was probably around when I was 7 or 8 years old, I started figuring out that, especially the southwest corner, it was really big for trona. And then Wyoming in general was big for natural resource extraction.
CE: Do you see a future in these industries for yourself?
CG: I hope not. I've done it, and I don't enjoy it that much. In high school I felt like it was a good way to make money for college. I knew the trona mine would be an option to make money for school. But I never really saw myself working in that industry for a career. After working at a hydraulic shop in high school I found out I didn't really like doing it everyday.
CE: What do you dream of doing for work?
CG: My ideal job would be where I could take photos and write, but be able to hunt a lot more. Hunting is a huge deal in my life. I almost love it too much, to a fault.
CE: What do you think the state needs to do given demand for coal nationwide is declining?
CG: I think that we need to have some coal until we know there is another viable option to go to, because right now I don't see anything else coming to Wyoming that is going to be able to (replace) coal, oil or gas. So I think we need to hold onto them until there is another viable option for the state.
Even if it's something like manufacturing guns, or an industry like that where there is going to be jobs available. Right now, I think if the oil, gas and then coal (industries) left, so would a lot of our population. It would just be gone, because there wouldn't be hardly any jobs. I do know a lot of people in oil who have just been laid off or are currently out of work because of COVID. They are still living here, but are kind of waiting for (oil or gas) to pick back up or actively looking for a different job.
I think a big industry that Wyoming needs to take advantage of is tourism. I don't think they take enough of advantage of that. My brother and I were talking about this the other day: We were talking about the movies that are based in Wyoming, but not shot in Wyoming. We were talking about how that could be a huge revenue source for the state, because there are so many movies that would be great movies to shoot in Wyoming. But then, also I think taking advantage of places like Green River, and using the river to our advantage, would be good. I think you could take advantage of the outdoor opportunities here.
I think tourism is a big thing Wyoming could take advantage of and I think they should.
CE: Do you think Wyoming's lawmakers and the governor are doing enough to prepare the state for your future?
CG: I actually think COVID has helped (push the state). Because now, with all the furloughs and layoffs going on, a lot of the trona mines and then the oil fields, I think they are saying, "OK, we need to have another option for people, and give people a reason to want to stay." So, I think COVID has actually helped that process. Before COVID, to me, it didn't seem like it had been different than any other year with lawmakers.
CE: Imagine that you were elected to be a representative and were assigned to work on the Joint Minerals Committee. What would you propose?
CG: Oh, that's a tough question. You know, for energy, oil and gas, there is no solution that comes to mind, just because I've seen it everywhere in the state. It's getting to the point where there is almost too much of it in my opinion, too much in Wyoming. But I would say for trona and coal, I think it's important to keep those places running. And personally in my opinion, especially coal. I think it's important to make sure people knew how important places like Gillette were to providing power to states.
CE: Do you think Wyoming should be investing in renewable energy?
CG: I am actually for wind energy. But the one thing, I am kind of myself against the big solar fields. There is one just outside of Green River here, and being a big wildlife guy, I've see how it has really impacted the antelope and animals that winter there. And right now, they are having to winter right next to Interstate 80. I see a lot of dead antelope. I have seen how it's really changed that environment in that section right there, and how the animals are completely gone, or it's just really different. But I think especially in Wyoming, wind is a pretty good option. I think that they could probably put some more up. Where? I don't know, you could probably put them anywhere and they would be fine.
CE: Do you and your family, do you talk about climate change? Do you think we need to be doing something as a state?
CG: Yeah, especially with all the coal mines and mines in general. I think it's something that every industry in Wyoming needs to take into account, because I've noticed just from when I was a little kid until now, that the weather is a lot different than it used to be. I remember when snow would be a foot deep all the time and summers would be warm, but they wouldn't be as hot as they are now.
I think it's a factor especially in a place like Wyoming, where there are a lot of mines. I think it's something that the industries need to take into account. And I think they usually are. They are always talking about how to make things better, and make sure things are clean, especially out at the trona mines.
CE: Do you see a future for yourself here?
I don't know. I would love to stay in Wyoming, just because it is home. But you know, I was telling my mom the other day, I'm not afraid to leave if I have to leave. Because there are some companies that I do want to work for after college that would require me to move to a different state. If there is an opportunity to stay in Wyoming and do what I wanted to do, I would definitely be more than happy to do that.
