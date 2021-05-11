 Skip to main content
Chattin' with Sal: Andre Bohren returns to play in honor of three
Chattin' with Sal

Chattin' with Sal: Andre Bohren returns to play in honor of three

  • Updated
Andre Bohren

Andre Bohren has performed piano across the country and regularly gigs in New Orleans, where he also plays drums with New Orleans Band Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes. Bohren will return to Wyoming on May 23 to play a solo piano concert.

 Contributed

Andre Bohren returns to Casper for a solo piano concert at 4 p.m., on May 23, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. We chatted with the former Casperite about the concert and its special significance to him.

Tell us about the concert. The three biggest musical influences in my life all passed within 18 months of each other. My dad, Spencer Bohren, he's from Casper originally, passed in June 2019. He was a world traveling blues musician. His mother, my grandmother, Norrine, she really encouraged me a lot to play the piano, passed months later in February 2020. I still play on the piano she got me when I was a teenager. And then my main piano mentor, Janet Ahlquist, originally from Thermopolis but taught there in Casper, died in April 2020. She really lit the fire, the classical fire for me. I think about her and the lessons she taught me just about every single time I sit at the piano. She passed away just over a year ago.

So this concert is dedicated to them? The idea being I am going to play some pieces that I know were some of my dad's favorites, some I worked on extensively with Janet, and the whole overarching theme is a tribute to my grandma as well.

Will this concert be exclusively piano? Yeah, I play a bunch of different instruments, drums and piano mostly. Piano is pretty much exclusively classical stuff. I get my jazz and rock and funk via the drums. I live in New Orleans and there are a lot of opportunities to play a lot of different music. I have never really made the jump to jazz on the piano. I do play classical music on the piano in jazz settings and barroom settings down here and in night clubs.

What did you do to play during the pandemic? I have a friend who put a grand piano in the back of his pickup truck and so we played classical music in kind of a casual setting, in parks and driveways of homes. It's been a real trip trying to figure out how to be a professional musician when people really can't kind of gather.

This concert in Casper is your first in Wyoming since the pandemic? Yes, I had a concert scheduled in Sheridan earlier this year but had to cancel that one due to the flight situation and other factors. It just wasn't the right time. I did play in Casper just over a year ago on the eve of things getting shut down. With Conor Jacobson, a violinist from Pavillion of all places, we did a pair of Beethoven violin piano sonatas. That was an Artcore concert as well, as is the one on May 23.
 
Remind us of your upbringing in Casper. I lived in Casper for five years originally, from when I was 12 to about 17, went to Dean Morgan and Natrona, then came back and did a year at Casper College. I just wasn't really quite done studying with Janet. I just really wanted to hone in and focus on piano stuff.
 
And you'll have a special fan with you? Yes, my son, Luke Spencer, will be making his Wyoming debut. He and my wife, Amanda, will be traveling with me.
 
Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Chattin' with Sal

Join us each Wednesday as we present Chattin' with Sal, a quick question and answer column profiling a difference maker in Casper. In their own words, they will explain how they do what they do to make a difference in Casper.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

