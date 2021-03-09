Chattin' with Sal: Jackalope Jump turns fire truck spray March 13

And if folks interested are not in Casper? The website lists other jumps and similar activities to the fire hose spray. I think there is in the neighborhood of 10 jumps statewide and there is a virtual option as well for people who would like to donate and just don't feel safe yet going out.

For years, the event has been at your former place of employment, the outdoor pool at the Casper Aquatic Center. Tell us about this new format. I'm excited about it. We have had Special Olympics athletes in the past who did not like jumping into a body of water, so we are really excited to have the fire department come out and help with the spray and try to engage people who might not have wanted to jump into water.

How many athletes does Special Olympics Wyoming currently serve? We have about 1,800 athletes statewide.

You jumped into this job mid-pandemic. Tell us about the challenges. Our largest fundraiser of course has been the holiday Festival of Trees and we transferred over to a hybrid format for 2020, with items on display that could be viewed in person at the Eastridge Mall or online and then bidding was online. We were still able to offer an event, but we made only about half of what we would typically raise for an in-person gala. Because of that, all of these other events, like the Jackalope Jump, are tremendously important to our athletes so we can continue the programming they enjoy.

