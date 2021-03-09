Chattin' with Sal: Jackalope Jump turns fire truck spray March 13

The Jackalope Jump is known for costumed folks jumping into outdoor water in the middle of winter, all to raise money for Special Olympics athletes and their programs.
This year, the Jump has a new look in Casper and we chatted with Special Olympics Wyoming CEO Jennifer Haines about the event.
Tell us about Jackalope Jump 2021. It's this Saturday, March 13 at 10 a.m., in the big parking lot of Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh. It will be a fire truck spray this year. With safety concerns and gathering concerns due to COVID, we found this would work best for us. People can jaunt through the fire hose fog and still wear their costumes but do so in a more socially distant and safe manner.
In the large parking lot, is there a limit to the number of participants? We will be able to take anyone who is interested. We will have volunteers on hand to make sure groups are staying socially distant and spread out in a safe manner.
But it is a fundraiser as well. We invite anyone who is able to raise funds for the organization. We have just one incentive level this year at $100, and those who raise that amount or more get a T-shirt and beach towel, but all donations are welcome.
Do you need to register in advance? We absolutely can take registrations in person the day of the event but it's easier for most folks to register online at sowy.org and raise money through the website.
And if folks interested are not in Casper? The website lists other jumps and similar activities to the fire hose spray. I think there is in the neighborhood of 10 jumps statewide and there is a virtual option as well for people who would like to donate and just don't feel safe yet going out.
For years, the event has been at your former place of employment, the outdoor pool at the Casper Aquatic Center. Tell us about this new format. I'm excited about it. We have had Special Olympics athletes in the past who did not like jumping into a body of water, so we are really excited to have the fire department come out and help with the spray and try to engage people who might not have wanted to jump into water.
How many athletes does Special Olympics Wyoming currently serve? We have about 1,800 athletes statewide.
You jumped into this job mid-pandemic. Tell us about the challenges. Our largest fundraiser of course has been the holiday Festival of Trees and we transferred over to a hybrid format for 2020, with items on display that could be viewed in person at the Eastridge Mall or online and then bidding was online. We were still able to offer an event, but we made only about half of what we would typically raise for an in-person gala. Because of that, all of these other events, like the Jackalope Jump, are tremendously important to our athletes so we can continue the programming they enjoy.
