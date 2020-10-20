Chattin' with Sal: Trick or Treat Trail moves to events center

COVID-19 nearly claimed the beloved annual Trick or Treat Trail, also known as the candy haul, held downstairs at The Science Zone in downtown Casper.
Enter the Casper Events Center and a new partnership will now present the annual candy, candy, candy (so much candy) event on the afternoon of Halloween. We chatted with Steven Schnell, executive director at The Science Zone, about the revamped event.
How did this partnership come about? We had canceled the treat trail. Our space is what it is and it gets a little cramped down here. All of a sudden, we get a call from the Casper Events Center. Kendra Ziler and Brad Murphy said hey, let's make sure this event still happens. Our air handlers are really powerful and we have all of this space, we can spread people and the booths out and a giant parking lot and lots of space outside. I thought, "this is fantastic, I can't think of anything better."
And this is important for moms. You have the blessing of the health department, right? The health department was contacted, they saw we are highly encouraging everyone to wear masks, the booths are going to be spaced out, air handlers are all up and going. They said we want to be there and participate and gave us their blessing to move forward with it.
And sponsors are coming forward? Since then, we have been reaching out to sponsors and businesses and people are ready to do an event that is community centric and free.
So tell us about the booths. There will be 28 spaced apart on the concourse, each offering candy. You enter one way, make the whole horseshoe, and leave the other way so there is no crush at those first doors. We are encouraging booth vendors to try a physically distanced creative version of candy dispensing. I've seen a YouTube of how PVC pipe makes a candy slide. I think we will see some really creative things.
Talk about creative. Tell us about your Idea Lab kids. Idea Lab is an incredible after school program that we have here at The Science Zone for middle and high school students. It's free to students in the county. They are making a trebuchet to chuck small to medium-sized pumpkins in the events center parking lot. It will give folks something to look at and watch while they are outside milling about and waiting to go in. And if it snows, they'll chuck snowballs.
This sounds great. Give us the specifics. From 2 to 2:45 p.m., special needs folks are welcome. Down here, we typically lower the lights and the music volume goes down. Up at the events center, it won't be quite as dramatic a change but they can go at their own pace, really enjoy it, take it easy and not feel like they are being rushed with other people. Then from 3 to 7 p.m., it's for everybody, but we will only let in a certain number at a time to help keep them spaced apart.
And you bought how much candy? We went to Sam's Club, so it's all palletized and we have one full pallet and two partial pallets so it's two tons of candy. Another great thing about this partnership with the events center is they have a forklift and they'll just lift up those pallets and make our lives much easier. And yeah, we bought the good stuff, not the cheap stuff.
