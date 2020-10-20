 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chattin' with Sal: Trick or Treat Trail moves to events center
View Comments
CHATTIN' WITH SAL

Chattin' with Sal: Trick or Treat Trail moves to events center

Steven Schnell loves science and Halloween

Steven Schnell, executive director at the Science Zone, sits for a portrait in 2019. The Science Zone has partnered with the Casper Events Center to hold the annual Trick or Treat Trail.

 File, Star-Tribune

COVID-19 nearly claimed the beloved annual Trick or Treat Trail, also known as the candy haul, held downstairs at The Science Zone in downtown Casper.

Enter the Casper Events Center and a new partnership will now present the annual candy, candy, candy (so much candy) event on the afternoon of Halloween. We chatted with Steven Schnell, executive director at The Science Zone, about the revamped event.

How did this partnership come about? We had canceled the treat trail. Our space is what it is and it gets a little cramped down here. All of a sudden, we get a call from the Casper Events Center. Kendra Ziler and Brad Murphy said hey, let's make sure this event still happens. Our air handlers are really powerful and we have all of this space, we can spread people and the booths out and a giant parking lot and lots of space outside. I thought, "this is fantastic, I can't think of anything better."

And this is important for moms. You have the blessing of the health department, right? The health department was contacted, they saw we are highly encouraging everyone to wear masks, the booths are going to be spaced out, air handlers are all up and going. They said we want to be there and participate and gave us their blessing to move forward with it.  

And sponsors are coming forward? Since then, we have been reaching out to sponsors and businesses and people are ready to do an event that is community centric and free. 

So tell us about the booths. There will be 28 spaced apart on the concourse, each offering candy. You enter one way, make the whole horseshoe, and leave the other way so there is no crush at those first doors. We are encouraging booth vendors to try a physically distanced creative version of candy dispensing. I've seen a YouTube of how PVC pipe makes a candy slide. I think we will see some really creative things.

Talk about creative. Tell us about your Idea Lab kids. Idea Lab is an incredible after school program that we have here at The Science Zone for middle and high school students. It's free to students in the county. They are making a trebuchet to chuck small to medium-sized pumpkins in the events center parking lot. It will give folks something to look at and watch while they are outside milling about and waiting to go in. And if it snows, they'll chuck snowballs.

This sounds great. Give us the specifics. From 2 to 2:45 p.m., special needs folks are welcome. Down here, we typically lower the lights and the music volume goes down. Up at the events center, it won't be quite as dramatic a change but they can go at their own pace, really enjoy it, take it easy and not feel like they are being rushed with other people. Then from 3 to 7 p.m., it's for everybody, but we will only let in a certain number at a time to help keep them spaced apart.

And you bought how much candy? We went to Sam's Club, so it's all palletized and we have one full pallet and two partial pallets so it's two tons of candy. Another great thing about this partnership with the events center is they have a forklift and they'll just lift up those pallets and make our lives much easier. And yeah, we bought the good stuff, not the cheap stuff.

+1 
Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Chattin' with Sal

Join us each Monday as we present Chattin' with Sal, a quick question and answer column profiling a difference maker in Casper. In their own words, they will explain how they do what they do to make a difference in Casper.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News