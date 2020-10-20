Chattin' with Sal: Trick or Treat Trail moves to events center

So tell us about the booths. There will be 28 spaced apart on the concourse, each offering candy. You enter one way, make the whole horseshoe, and leave the other way so there is no crush at those first doors. We are encouraging booth vendors to try a physically distanced creative version of candy dispensing. I've seen a YouTube of how PVC pipe makes a candy slide. I think we will see some really creative things.

Talk about creative. Tell us about your Idea Lab kids. Idea Lab is an incredible after school program that we have here at The Science Zone for middle and high school students. It's free to students in the county. They are making a trebuchet to chuck small to medium-sized pumpkins in the events center parking lot. It will give folks something to look at and watch while they are outside milling about and waiting to go in. And if it snows, they'll chuck snowballs.

This sounds great. Give us the specifics. From 2 to 2:45 p.m., special needs folks are welcome. Down here, we typically lower the lights and the music volume goes down. Up at the events center, it won't be quite as dramatic a change but they can go at their own pace, really enjoy it, take it easy and not feel like they are being rushed with other people. Then from 3 to 7 p.m., it's for everybody, but we will only let in a certain number at a time to help keep them spaced apart.

And you bought how much candy? We went to Sam's Club, so it's all palletized and we have one full pallet and two partial pallets so it's two tons of candy. Another great thing about this partnership with the events center is they have a forklift and they'll just lift up those pallets and make our lives much easier. And yeah, we bought the good stuff, not the cheap stuff.

