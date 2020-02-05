Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl victory with parade

At Kansas City, Mo., hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved sub-freezing wind chills on Wednesday to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, and if Coach Andy Reid is to be believed, they'll be back for an encore next year.

Fans lined the 2-mile parade route to thank their football heroes for bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City and ending a Super Bowl drought that began after the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV in 1970.

Reid thanked the fans for their continued support and for attending the parade.

“Next year, we're coming right back here,” Reid said in a brief speech. “One more time baby, one more time.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the championship fulfilled two goals he set when he became the team's starter.

First, he said, he wanted to bring the Lamar Hunt trophy for winning the AFC championship back to Kansas City.

“The second most important thing I wanted to do was get the Lombardi Trophy for the greatest coach of all time, Andy Reid,” he said.

The event was nearly marred about three hours before the parade began, when an impaired driver broke through a barrier and sped along the parade route. Stop Sticks were thrown and patrol vehicles put the car into a forced spin, stopping it near a crowd of fans. The driver and another person were arrested at gunpoint, according to officials and video footage of the incident.

