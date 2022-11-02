City council adds age to proposed anti-discrimination ordinance

The Casper City Council voted to add age to its anti-discrimination ordinance Tuesday evening after the proposal’s first reading.

The ordinance has broad support from the council — almost all members voted to move it forward, and many indicated they would back it through all three public readings. The only opponent was Ward III representative Steve Cathey.

The proposal would enhance the punishment for assault, battery and acts of vandalism motivated by “hate or prejudice” toward certain protected classes. In addition to age, that includes race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin and disability status.

Right now, someone found guilty of a first-time battery in municipal court can face a fine of up to $750. The ordinance would give a judge the ability to add up to six months’ jail time to the sentence if it’s proven that the act was driven by prejudice against one of the listed categories.

The ordinance would also outlaw discrimination in housing, employment and places of public accommodation — like businesses and parks. As currently written, the proposal would make those offenses punishable by fines of up to $750.

The anti-discrimination ordinance was recommended by the city’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee. It’d be a way to do something about the widespread discrimination LGBTQ people and other minority groups face in the community, the committee told council members last year.

During public comment, a few critics of the ordinance said they worried it'd make certain classes more privileged under the law. But the ordinance would protect everyone equally, said council member Amber Pollock.

“Everybody in this room has a race,” Pollock said. “Everybody has a national origin, everybody has a gender identity, everybody has a sexual orientation. So this does not create special classes. If you are targeted for any of those reasons, even if you are not in any minority population, you are protected by this ordinance.”

The council added age to the ordinance after Keith Nachbar, a Casper attorney and former municipal judge, pointed out its absence in the proposal’s list of protected classes. That’s despite the fact that age is easily defined and protected under federal law, he said.

Nachbar said he was against the ordinance because many of the named classes are “fluid, undefined and not easily determined or proven.” Nachbar didn’t specify which categories he was referring to.

Council member Kyle Gamroth, who represents Ward II, said he would push the council to explore how the ordinance could be defined more clearly.

Nachbar also had concerns about making employment, housing and public accommodations discrimination a criminal offense. He feared that prosecutors would subject business owners charged with discrimination to sweeping police investigations.

All city code violations are treated as criminal matters, said City Attorney John Henley. In other words, any municipal ordinance that punishes discriminatory behavior would have to make that behavior a crime.

“We really couldn't, in my mind, establish a civil pathway to accomplish this,” Henley said.

If the proposal passes, Henley doesn’t expect prosecutors bringing discrimination charges to request search warrants very often.

“It would be unusual — very unusual — but there’s certainly a remote possibility that some prosecutor under certain circumstances may seek a search warrant,” Henley said.

According to the ordinance draft, a discrimination case would only go to municipal court if there was already “reasonable suspicion of a violation because of the perpetrators actions based upon the individual's characteristics.”

The business community seems to support the proposal overall, council members said.

"We've actually received emails from employers in support of this," Gamroth said during the meeting.

Rep. Pat Sweeny, R-Casper, was the only member of the public to speak in favor of the ordinance. Sweeny has backed bills in the Legislature that would create a state hate crimes law. Wyoming is one of just two states without an explicit hate crimes statute, the other being South Carolina.

While only a few people spoke during public comment, the ordinance seemed to draw a lot of attendees. After the council voted on the proposal, most of the spectators left.