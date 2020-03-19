Clarification
View Comments

Clarification

A story in Wednesday's Star-Tribune indicated men broke into Memorial Hospital of Converse County and attempted to steal items. Hospital officials say the men made the attempt during normal business hours and the act was therefore not a break-in.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News