Clarification

An article published on page A1 in Saturday’s edition of the Star-Tribune did not clearly state the extent of a Wyoming Supreme Court opinion. The court ruled Friday only that prosecutors’ decision last year to retry Tony Cercy on a charge of sexual assault did not violate his constitutional protection against double jeopardy. The court did not determine whether the trial itself ran afoul of that protection.

