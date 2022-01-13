An article in Thursday's Star-Tribune headlined "EPA rejects pollution plan" reported incomplete information about the finality of the Environmental Protection Agency's decision on Jim Bridger unit 2. The agency will not finalize a decision until after the public comment period. The Star-Tribune regrets the error.
Clarification
“There are people in the state party apparatus of my home state who are quite radical. And some of those same people include people who were here on Jan. 6th, include a party chair who has toyed with the idea of secession,” Cheney said.
Most contractors serve their customers well, but when contractors do substandard work or take money for work they don’t do, there is almost nothing people can do to get their money back.
Junior college transfer Evan Svoboda was inspired by Josh Allen's journey before committing to the Cowboys.
Pokes looking for matches at QB after breakup with 2021 starters
Aaron Nab, a truck driver with a background in fuel sales, has announced his bid for governor.
The resignation comes two days after Louise Carter-King apologized for old text messages that surfaced that included off-color and denigrating language about City Council members and other Campbell County officials.
The Wyoming GOP called Cheney's comments a "foolish ploy." She responded by saying she was "deeply troubled by those members of our state party who have taken dangerous, and in some cases unconstitutional, positions."
Pokes add Big Ten linebacker Cole DeMarzo as former wide receiver Isaiah Neyor leaves for SEC
University of Wyoming won't mass-test community after winter break, citing rapid spread of omicron variant
In December, the school's board of trustees made plans to mass-test the university community members as they returned to campus in mid-January. But the swiftly spreading omicron COVID-19 variant makes called those plans into question, University President Ed Seidel said in a press release Friday.
Former Wyoming Cowboys QB Sean Chambers reuniting with Brent Vigen at Montana State