Class of '65 seeks classmates

The NCHS Class of 1965 will hold its 55th class reunion on August 21 and 22, 2020. Organizers would appreciate any help in locating the following missing classmates. Eight classmates have been located since the last publication. if you have any information that would help, please forward to P.O. Box 1888, Casper, WY 82602, or call Nancy Clark, 307-235-0661. (Married women are alphabetized by maiden name).
- A: Gary Allen, Lorraine Anakotta Gross, Marion Anderson Hildebrand, Joyce Arnold Baker.
- B: Lonnie Berry, Ned Bohart.
- C: Robin Camp, Don Carey, Caroline Casteel, Michelle Christopherson Stoner/Nautly; James Clarke, Kathleen Coates Brooker, Marlene Coleman, Edward Corrigan, Daniel Crawford.
- D: Leon Denham, Shirley Dirks, Janice Dye Fowler.
- E: Susan Enyert Bradley, Nydalyn Ewers Kraushaar.
- F: William Franklin, Tere Fuller Gable.
- G: Barbara Gabel Draffin, Lester Garris, Jacqueline Gillette, Harold Glazebrook.
- H: Robert Haas, Norma Hamilton, Robert Hanna, Marilyn Hanson, Delvina Hanson Wing, Ronald Hays, Nancy Hill, Patricia Hink Smith, Kathleen Howie Hove.
- I: Jack Ide.
- J: John Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Jim Jackson, Charles Jarrett, Jerry Jensen.
- K: Janice Karnes, Virginia Kovacich Haney, Kathy Kukura Kumph.
- L: Robert Lindsey.
- M: Robert Mackey, Linda Manley Prugh, Cynthia Marques, Patsy McCune Adamson, Gloria Sheaman McGraugh, Melvin McIntosh, Kerry Merrill, Pamela Miles, Charles Miller, William Morgan, Kathleen Murphy Spradling.
- N: Bjorn Nilson.
- P: Laura Parker, James Pennington, Richard Preston.
- R: Elaine Ramsey Cooper, Nancy Rhoades Tripp, Teresa Roy, Brent Russell.
- S: Karen Sayles Weiss, Susan Scarborough, David Schilling, Carol Sellers Odom, Joyce Sims, Robert Skaggs, Larry Smith, Coleen Speidel Bartlett, Charles Sphar, Gary Spencer, Pam Stasiak Benitez, Judy Steinman Spade/Applebeck, Robert Stevens, Barbara Stokes Van Buren, Rhett Stoner, Stanley Sulzle, Ann Swift Cole.
- T: Philip Taylor, Peggy Taylor, Cynthia Teague Baker, Barbara Tretbar.
- W: Leigha Walters Stevens, Roy Whitman, Laura Wicks Cornett, Irene Williams, Marilyn Wood.
- Y: Linda Yates, Patty Young Riveria, Ronald Younglund.