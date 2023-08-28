LOS ANGELES — Californians watched in dismay this month as the York fire seared through Mojave National Preserve, igniting a delicate desert landscape that may never fully recover.

The fire chewed through stands of beloved Joshua trees, torching their tops and potentially incinerating their roots. Park officials fear that millions may have been burned in the fire, though the precise number of those killed will be hard to discern from the piles of ash that remain.

But researchers say Joshua trees are just the latest species to suffer unprecedented losses amid a climate that is growing warmer and drier.

From towering sequoias to ancient bristlecone pines, millions of California trees are succumbing to worsening wildfires, severe drought, extreme heat, disease and other stressors that have been intensified by global warming. The losses, they say, will only accelerate.

"We've long known that the trends to anticipate in the 21st century are extended droughts and more active fire regimes, and these types of disturbances are having profound effects on forests statewide," said Ryan Tompkins, forest and natural resources advisor at the University of California Cooperative Extension.

About one-third of the state is covered by forested ecosystems, and they have always experienced some form of drought, fire and tree death, he said. "But the problem is we're seeing tree mortality rates that are far beyond those endemic levels. There's no doubt that climate is exacerbating what we're seeing."

Indeed, an estimated 36.3 million dead trees were counted across California in 2022 — a notable increase from the 9.5 million dead trees counted the year before, according to a report from the U.S. Forest Service.

The dramatic die-offs were largely attributed to drought, disease and insects such as bark beetles, which prey on weakened trees. Douglas firs showed the biggest mortality rate increase, 1,650%, followed by white and red firs.

Pine trees are also growing more vulnerable to traditional threats.

Since 2013, drought and bark beetles have killed thousands of bristlecone pines — considered the oldest trees on Earth — at Telescope Peak in Death Valley National Park. Some of the trees that died were as old as 1,612 years, according to one recent study.

Though the bristlecone is "revered for its extreme longevity and has been considered an icon of stability during periods of change," warming temperatures and extreme dryness are stressing the trees and leading to death, the study said. What's more, the beetles that kill them are flourishing amid the changing conditions at the high elevations where the trees typically grow.

Ponderosa pines are also suffering from bark beetles and heat-related stress, said Avery Hill, a postdoctoral researcher at the California Academy of Sciences. He noted that for every 1.8 degrees of additional global warming, up to 40% more trees could die from beetle infestations.

"The climate has been changing, but it's the rate that matters," Hill said. "And why it's the rate that matters is because the rate at which individual organisms and species and ecosystems can respond to climate change seems to be a lot slower than the actual rate of climate change today."

Hill recently co-authored a study that found about 20% of all conifer trees in California's Sierra Nevada are no longer compatible with their surrounding climate, a term he dubbed "zombie forests." These trees are losing their ability to reproduce and probably will not be able to replace themselves in the future, he said.

"Every species has a set of environmental conditions that it's best adapted to and can reproduce in and thrive in, and these components are biological but also related to climate," Hill said. "Climate is one of those environmental variables that, like a house of cards, a lot of other things are built upon."

His study came on the heels of another one published in November, which found that nearly a third of southern Sierra forests were killed by wildfires, drought and pestilence over the past decade.

Such dizzying losses were only amplified by the York Fire, which produced harrowing images of Joshua trees alight as it burned through the Mojave.

"The reality is that Joshua trees are already in a state of decline because of global warming and increasing frequency of drought," ecologist James Cornett said as the fire raged. "And then on top of that, you throw on a fire like the York Fire, and these trees are not likely to recover in our lifetime."

The potential loss of Joshua trees is becoming an all-too-familiar refrain for Californians. Between 1985 and 2021, tree cover in California declined by 6.7% due largely to drought and fire, while Southern California saw the greatest loss of tree cover, research has found.

"California's climate is warming and drying fast enough that it's sort of lifting the lid off of where fire can go," said Jon Wang, an associate professor at the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Utah, who led the study.