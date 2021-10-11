College districts to start separation talks

Although it came as a surprise to some extent, trustees have said it was not completely unexpected.

“I think it’s the natural evolution, it’s the transition process that we’re going through. ... It removes her from being a vice president of (NWCCD), because you can’t be both,” Palmer said. “We’re continuing to make progress with the things we need to do as a new district.”

And there are still many things to do.

Later this month, the details of how to navigate the transition of Gillette College from district to district may be clarified when representatives from both sides of the Powder River meet to discuss terms of a memorandum of understanding.

That agreement is expected to set the terms of Gillette College’s split from NWCCD while it continues to establish itself as an independent district.

The list goes on

With a district president in place, GCCD can move forward with seeking its accreditation through the Higher Learning Commission. Generally, accreditation can be a three- to five-year process, but with Gillette College’s existing programming and infrastructure in place, officials have said it could fall on the shorter end of that spectrum.