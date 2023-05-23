Our newest social worker has joined the care team at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, due in part to a generous grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. Douglas resident Desirae Laird will be serving our patients in Converse County, and she says it's important to her to be able to help her friends and neighbors.
"I am very excited to work for an organization whose primary focus is patient care," she says, "and to serve the community I live in." Expanding our team in Converse County allows more people to stay home with hospice services, and the Wyoming Community Foundation's $10,000 grant for hiring and training has helped make that possible.