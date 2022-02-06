Community rallies to support school custodian battling cancer

JACKSON — Kristina French is a recent college graduate, but she still remembers Joe Sato — known fondly as “Mr. Joe” — helping her when she was on crutches in fifth grade.

“Joe was always very kind and sweet, and there for kids whenever they needed help,” she told the Jackson Hole Daily on Monday. “I remember him being quiet and patient and always having a smile.”

After building homes in Jackson late into his 60s, Sato joined Teton County School District No. 1 as a custodian for Wilson Elementary School. At 81, he was still working at Jackson Hole High School in November when he was diagnosed with Stage 3 esophageal cancer.

“He’s a really hard worker,” his daughter, Stacey Sato, said Wednesday. “He wasn’t ever planning on retiring.”

Stacey Sato recently left her job as a chef for Koi Sushi and Poke to care for her father in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She’s staying at a hotel while he receives radiation and chemotherapy. Both of them are also recovering from COVID-19.

“His memory is not like it used to be,” Sato said. “He’s kind of weak, so I dress him, and he’s got a feeding tube, so I have to do all that.”

For the next few weeks at least, her father is booked for daily hospital appointments.

Her brother, Stephen, is at their home in Jackson, working and caring for their pets.

“Joe has been a dedicated employee for two decades who barely missed a day of work,” school district Facilities Director Deanna Harger said in an email. “We wish Joe the very best and a speedy recovery.”

A fundraiser started for the family has already brought in nearly $20,000.

Hours after it was posted, stories of connection poured in: A retired kindergarten teacher recalled fond memories of Sato brightening her students’ days; current senior Mia Fishman described Sato as “the absolute best,” writing that he always knows how to put a smile on her face; and a Jackson counselor chimed in with these sage words: “Every positive adult makes a difference in the lives of children.”

The fundraiser was launched by Rachel Freundlich, a first-grade teacher at Wilson Elementary who worked with Sato for 14 years. Donations are welcomed online at GoFundMe.com/help-mr-joe.

“He’s an amazing person,” Freundlich told the Daily.

A quiet, humble man, Joe Sato has been “blown away” and a little embarrassed by all the community support, his daughter said.

“He doesn’t like to talk about that kind of stuff. He doesn’t like attention,” she said, adding that her father has been healthy his entire life before now, never requiring surgery or medication.

Stacey Sato said the family hasn’t heard much of a prognosis from the Idaho Falls doctors; they’re still waiting to see how chemo goes. In the meantime, the outpouring of community support has meant the world to them, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0