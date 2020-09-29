Cookin' with Sal: Brats and cabbage for Oktoberfest

The empty month of September is almost gone, and never have we been happier to see her leave.
Good riddance, oh ye of no football in Laramie.
Now it is golden October, crispy mornings and brisk evenings.
October, this year in particular, is promise.
With that promise comes an Oktoberfest menu perfect for lazy weekends, hearty meals after chores of preparation and maybe, just maybe ... football.
Grab the slow cooker and make these two meals and it will surely erase the disappointment that September was.
Slow-cooked Reuben Brats
- 10 uncooked bratwurst links
- 3 bottles (12 ounces each) light beer or nonalcoholic beer(?)
- 1 large sweet onion, sliced
- 1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well-drained
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup chili sauce
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped onion
- 2 teaspons sweet pickle relish
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 10 hoagie buns, split
- 10 slices Swiss cheese
In a large skillet, brown bratwurst links in batches; drain. In a 5-quart slow cooker, combine the beer, sliced onion and sauerkraut; add bratwurst. Cook, covered, on low 7 to 9 hours or until sausages are cooked through.
Preheat oven to 350. In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, chili sauce, ketchup, chopped onion, relish, garlic and pepper until blended. Spread over cut sides of buns; top with cheese, bratwurst and sauerkraut mixture. Place on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serves 10.
Red Cabbage with Bacon
- 1 medium head red cabbage (about 2 pounds), shredded
- 8 bacon strips, chopped
- 1 small onion, quartered and thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
In a large saucepan, place steamer basket over 1 inch water. Place the cabbage in basket. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer; steam, covered, 6 to 8 minutes or just until tender.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons in pan.
Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium-high heat 4 to 6 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour and brown sugar until blended. Gradually stir in water and vinegar. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in cabbage, bacon, salt and pepper. Serves 6.
(Recipes from “Most Requested Recipes 2020”)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!