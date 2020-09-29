Cookin' with Sal: Brats and cabbage for Oktoberfest

The empty month of September is almost gone, and never have we been happier to see her leave.

Good riddance, oh ye of no football in Laramie.

Now it is golden October, crispy mornings and brisk evenings.

October, this year in particular, is promise.

With that promise comes an Oktoberfest menu perfect for lazy weekends, hearty meals after chores of preparation and maybe, just maybe ... football.

Grab the slow cooker and make these two meals and it will surely erase the disappointment that September was.

Slow-cooked Reuben Brats

10 uncooked bratwurst links

3 bottles (12 ounces each) light beer or nonalcoholic beer(?)

1 large sweet onion, sliced

1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well-drained

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup chili sauce

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon finely chopped onion

2 teaspons sweet pickle relish

1 garlic clove, minced

1/8 teaspoon pepper

10 hoagie buns, split

10 slices Swiss cheese