Coronavirus boosts Postal Service traffic

LARAMIE — Waiting in line at the post office is a necessary nuisance during the holidays, and this year post offices are experiencing an historic increase in package volume.

“I’ve been in the postal service for two-and-a-half decades and this is the most packages I’ve ever seen,” said James Boxrud, communications specialist for the United States Postal Service.

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic reached Laramie in early March, online shopping for necessities has increased overall packages in the mail stream.

Also contributing to volume increase is travel restrictions and limitations of family gatherings. Instead of going home for the holidays and delivering gifts personally, people are forced to send their packages through the mail system.

“This is the first time I’ve ever had to ship a Christmas present,” Tracy Williams said while waiting in line Tuesday afternoon.

The wait by that time, spilling into the front lobby and back to the glass entrance doors, was 15 minutes — if everything at the register went smoothly.

Janet Prahl, an elderly woman waiting in queue, said she had been waiting 10 minutes to purchase money orders, adding this is the norm during the holidays.