Correction

A story on A1 of Thursday’s Star-Tribune about the Casper City Council creating an LGBTQ advisory board incorrectly named the location of Brookings, South Dakota. The Star-Tribune regrets the error.

 
Robert J. Crosby
Robert J. Crosby

CASPER—Robert J. “Cros” Crosby was born March 12, 1956. He passed away January 21, 2020.

