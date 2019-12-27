Correction
Correction

An article published in the Dec. 6 edition of the Star-Tribune misstated a prisoner's prison sentence. Chester Bird, who will settle a lawsuit against a prison health care provider, is serving two life sentences at the same time. The Star-Tribune regrets the error.

