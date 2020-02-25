Correction
A story in Monday's Star-Tribune on a federal land buy-pack program coming to the Wind River Reservation incorrectly stated who the land would be sold to. The land would be sold as part of a federal program and placed under tribal jurisdiction. The Star-Tribune regrets the error. 

