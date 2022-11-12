 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION

A letter published in the 11/6 edition of the Star-Tribune titled "How can we believe what you say?" had the wrong signature. The letter writer was William Miller, Casper.

The Star-Tribune regrets the error.

