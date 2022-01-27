Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A story published in Wednesday’s Star-Tribune on hiring problems in Wyoming’s prison system misquoted Department of Corrections spokesperson Paul Martin. The quote should read the department does “not” feel it is as competitive as needed. The Star-Tribune regrets the error.

