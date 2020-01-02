Correction
Correction

  • Updated

An article on A1 of Monday's Star-Tribune incorrectly summarized the results of a state-funded study conducted by Colorado State University that used hypothetical scenarios to assess possible health risks posed to residents living near oil and gas operations. Ultimately, the modeling study found residents living near oil and gas operations were likely not exposed to chemical contaminants above guideline levels.

The Star-Tribune regrets the error.

