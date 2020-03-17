Corretion
Corretion

  • Updated

An Associated Press story on a bacterial disease killing pronghorns that published in Monday's Star-Tribune conflated two similar bacteria. Pronghorn here are dying from Mycoplasma bovis, not from tuberculosis or a bacteria that causes tuberculosis.

