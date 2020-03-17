An Associated Press story on a bacterial disease killing pronghorns that published in Monday's Star-Tribune conflated two similar bacteria. Pronghorn here are dying from Mycoplasma bovis, not from tuberculosis or a bacteria that causes tuberculosis.
The first patient identified in Wyoming with the virus is a woman from Sheridan County with some recent domestic travel history, according to the Department of Health.
The hospital is awaiting test results from the Wyoming Department of Health.
Health officials have linked the man to a previously identified coronavirus case in Sheridan County.
Officials said that a case here is likely but that people shouldn't demand tests because they have a cold.
Fremont County health officer Dr. Brian Gee said the new cases "are all either staff members or residents of the Showboat Retirement Center."
The Natrona County Coroner's Office identified on Friday a woman who died the day prior in a three-car crash on Wyoming Boulevard.
Larry "Sissy" Goodwin, a Vietnam veteran and retired educator from Douglas who gained national attention for being a Wyoming man who dressed in women's clothing, died March 7 from cancer.
The new patient is a older Fremont County man who is hospitalized.
"Although we have only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wyoming, I have taken this action to ensure we are prepared in the event additional steps need to be taken,” Gordon said.