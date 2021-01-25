 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correx
View Comments

Correx

  • Updated

A story published in Sunday's Star-Tribune on the state's upcoming budget cuts incorrectly stated that Sen. Tom James' Senate Joint Resolution 1 would carve the Legislature out of tax increases. If passed, the resolution would amend the Wyoming Constitution to require voters to ratify any taxes passed by the Legislature before they took effect.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News