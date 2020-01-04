Cupp: Politics can't heal our hate: Anger is eating at Americans from the inside

In the days between Christmas and New Year’s, our country suffered a double tragedy: a shooting at a Texas church and, on the seventh night of Hanukkah, a stabbing at a rabbi’s house.

Whether fueled by mental illness, irrational anger, pure unadulterated hate or a combination of those things, these attacks capped off a truly hideous year in America. 2019 saw the most mass killings of any year on record, according to a database compiled by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

That followed an equally appalling year of hate. In 2018, personal attacks motivated by bias or prejudice saw a 16-year high, according to the FBI, with a surge in violence against Latinos outpacing attacks on Muslims and Arab-Americans.

Also in 2018, there were 1,879 incidents of anti-Semitism, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The attack on a Jewish community in Monsey, N.Y., days ago followed a rash of violence against Jews on the streets of New York City.

The rise in hate in America is hard to ignore. It’s also sickening in every sense of the word. It turns the stomach to know white nationalism, anti-Semitism, racism and bigotry have made such a potent return this decade, well into the 21st century, and it is rotting our country from the inside out.