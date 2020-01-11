Cupp: Posturing to protect our culture, destroying theirs: The Trumpites' way

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

In the wake of the U.S. killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, President Trump threatened to target 52 Iranian sites if that country retaliates, “some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture,” he tweeted. Even as administration officials distanced themselves from the threat, he then reiterated it.

Never mind that the intentional targeting of cultural sites is an unambiguous war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention — which is likely why Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sec. of Defense Mark Esper have publicly attempted to rule that out. At least one Fox friend was suddenly unconcerned with this particular culture war.

“I don’t care about Iranian cultural sites, and I’ll tell you why,” Pete Hegseth said Monday night. “If you understand the Islamic Republic of Iran, of Islamists, if they could come, if they had the power, they would destroy every single one of our cultural sites and build a mosque on top of it.”