Cupp: The #MeToo fight to come: What a new movie about Roger Ailes reveals

It relied not only on his victims’ continued fear of very real consequences, but that of bystanders and outside observers. Many people helped enable Ailes, whether out of self-interest or self-preservation.

With so many of these stories coming out, we now know how people like Ailes, Harvey Weinstein and many other powerful men successfully built a sexual harassment industrial complex that entrapped so many women for so long. Discussions about HR practices, empowering more women in higher positions, ending non-disclosure agreements and more are being worked through a national vetting process that will invariably lead to progress.

But “Bombshell” exposes a lesser-discussed thread of sexual harassment that we haven’t really tackled as thoroughly: the way this pernicious behavior continues to punish its victims even when their perpetrators are exposed and brought to justice.

Consider the fact that many of the women who accused Ailes are no longer working in the high-profile jobs they once had. Some aren’t working at all.

Some are now identified almost solely as #MeToo advocates, their earlier careers seemingly washed away by a single public act of bravery.