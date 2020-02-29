Dad gets 72 years in death of boy found encased in concrete

DENVER — The father of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete in a storage unit in 2018 was sentenced to 72 years in prison on Friday in his death.

Leland Pankey, 40, received the maximum sentence possible after pleading guilty in January to child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a deceased body in the death of Caden McWilliams.

Prosecutors dropped a murder charge under the deal, partly because authorities could not specify how the boy died. They also said the deal avoided holding a trial that would have featured gruesome evidence and re-traumatized Caden's relatives.

The sentencing hearing included a slide show of photos of Caden, a boy who family, classmates and teachers remembered as a caring boy who loved dinosaurs and tinkering, District Attorney Beth McCann said.

Pankey's wife, Elisha Pankey, previously pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death under a plea deal that required her cooperation with prosecutors. She faces between 16 and 32 years in prison when she is sentenced April 1.

Authorities found Caden's body in December 2018 while investigating allegations of domestic violence that Elisha Pankey made against her husband.