Damages upheld in Wyoming helium lawsuit

Judge Tyler found that Denbury “assumed control of completion of the Riley Ridge Plant on Aug. 1, 2011, becoming its own ‘engineer, designer and general contractor’ assuming the task of bringing (it) to ‘mechanical completion’ when it removed BCCK in January 2012.”

“The district court also correctly found Denbury failed to provide notice of a new force majeure event between May 23 and Dec. 30, 2013,” Kautz wrote. Email exchanges discussed delays but did not say Denbury was declaring force majeure, Kautz said.

Thus, APMTG did not have notice and could not inform its customers, he agreed.

Denbury also said Judge Tyler erred by not extending the well failure force majeure past August but Justice Kautz said Denbury’s letter to APMTG said this new problem would be resolved by mid August. The district court ruled this was due to “mechanical supply well failure,” though, not sulfur deposits.

Denbury knew sulfur problems were “likely” because it consulted with Exxon and installed special tubing to increase flow rates and bring sulfur deposits to the surface to remediate, Justice Kautz noted.