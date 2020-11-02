DCI investigation into Jackson mayor released

Reached for comment on the matter Saturday, Muldoon again said he was falsely accused and said he believes the woman who accused him of sexual assault has falsely accused other men.

“I have evidence proving my innocence. But not everyone will be so lucky,” Muldoon said. “Our justice system has a responsibility to ensure no more innocent people are harmed.”

Jeanne Core, a staff attorney for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault who has been representing Muldoon’s accuser, was not able to be reached by email or her work phone Saturday.

In an emailed response to a request for comment Saturday, Muldoon’s accuser first declined comment until she was able to speak with Core.

Just over an hour later, she emailed an official statement, which reads in part: “When Clark Allan uses the phrase ‘no crime,’ it does not mean that Mr. Muldoon is innocent. ‘No crime’ means something different in legal terms than it does in common speech. When a prosecuting attorney says ‘no crime’ it can have a variety of meanings. One meaning of this phrase is that there is not enough physical evidence to bring a charge forward. This is not a judgment on whether Pete Muldoon sexually assaulted his alleged victim. It speaks to the difficulty of prosecuting sexual assault cases.”